Blair William & Co. IL Has $127.25 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.05% of Home Depot worth $127,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.8% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 50,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,073,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

HD stock opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.37. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.57 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

