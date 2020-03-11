Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 4,447 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 614,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $141,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

AMT stock opened at $243.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $182.05 and a 12-month high of $258.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

