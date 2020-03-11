Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 0.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.23% of Tyler Technologies worth $144,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $299.14 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.88 and a fifty-two week high of $340.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.05. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.30.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total value of $666,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,800 shares of company stock worth $35,317,888. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

