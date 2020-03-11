Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,826 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for about 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.40% of Workday worth $150,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Workday by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 50,732 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $6,088,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Workday by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.90.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 175,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $28,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 498,766 shares of company stock valued at $83,868,534 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday stock opened at $150.31 on Wednesday. Workday Inc has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $226.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

