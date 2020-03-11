Blair William & Co. IL Buys 71,571 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,687,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,571 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $156,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,277 shares of company stock valued at $17,046,466. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.