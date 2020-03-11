MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 118.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,247,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $86.16.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.