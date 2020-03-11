Bank of Montreal Can Sells 116,129 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 116,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Plains GP worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 251,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 136,186 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 340,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

PAGP opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at $27,828,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $970,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,235.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 165,187 shares of company stock worth $2,520,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

