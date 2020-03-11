Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

DOX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

DOX stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 139.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 163,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

