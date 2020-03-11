Siebert Williams Shank Downgrades Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Hold

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of MTDR opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,225 shares of company stock valued at $537,025. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

