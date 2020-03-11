Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) to Hold

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NBL. ValuEngine cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NBL stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

