ValuEngine Downgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Sell

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

