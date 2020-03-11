PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

PACCAR stock opened at $64.65 on Monday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

