Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Jared Watkin Sells 8,248 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $282,410,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $931,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,225 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

