Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,120.13 ($14.73).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,070 ($14.08) on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 947.50 ($12.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,165.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,126.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.05.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.