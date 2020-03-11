Bryan Christiansen Sells 1,226 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) COO Bryan Christiansen sold 1,226 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $13,522.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bryan Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Bryan Christiansen sold 23,387 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $164,878.35.

Shares of VSLR stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.42. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

VSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

