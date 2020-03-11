Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Insider Jonathan W. Scholl Sells 30,595 Shares

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $10,058,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Leidos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.