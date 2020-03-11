Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.94% of Guidewire Software worth $176,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 705,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000.

In related news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $465,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $2,663,909.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,575 shares of company stock worth $11,174,303. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

