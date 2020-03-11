Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $221,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 958.5% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.23 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.