Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 202,240 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,240 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 1.3% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.20% of Paypal worth $248,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,282,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 10,691.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 601,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 595,642 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,492,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,202,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,128,000 after purchasing an additional 460,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $94.77 and a 12 month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

