Blair William & Co. IL Sells 199 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 2.1% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.80% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $403,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,105,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $255.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.67 and a twelve month high of $296.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.