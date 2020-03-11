Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,871 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.12% of Mastercard worth $361,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $280.57 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $222.84 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.56 and a 200 day moving average of $293.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.12.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.