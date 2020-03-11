Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 7,371 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.6% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.14% of Visa worth $498,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Shares of V opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $361.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $148.02 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Guidewire Software Inc Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL
Guidewire Software Inc Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL
Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF
Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF
Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 202,240 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc
Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 202,240 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc
Blair William & Co. IL Sells 199 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
Blair William & Co. IL Sells 199 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
Mastercard Inc Stock Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL
Mastercard Inc Stock Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL
Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 7,371 Shares of Visa Inc
Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 7,371 Shares of Visa Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report