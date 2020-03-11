Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 7,371 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.6% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.14% of Visa worth $498,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Shares of V opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $361.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $148.02 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

