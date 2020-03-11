Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WELL)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

