Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 201.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,700 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.46% of Amalgamated Bank worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAL. BidaskClub raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.52. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

