Fmr LLC Acquires 57,960 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 200.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,960 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.28% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWPH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $173,590.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,853.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 928,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,116 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.95. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.