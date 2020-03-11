Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 326,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

WNEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

