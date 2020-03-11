Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,833 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.10% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTBI. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $51,472.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.71. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 27.40%. Analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

