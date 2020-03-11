Fmr LLC Grows Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,457 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. On average, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

