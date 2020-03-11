Fmr LLC Sells 126,040 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 126,040 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

F stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 313.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

