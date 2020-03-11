Fmr LLC Acquires 154,878 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 595,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,878 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 448,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,735,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 103,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

