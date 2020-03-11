649,498 Shares in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 649,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,366,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.57% of Yext as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 67.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yext by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yext by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Yext by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Yext news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $38,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 218,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,200. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YEXT opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. Yext’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YEXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

