Fmr LLC Purchases 202,000 Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.76% of Stemline Therapeutics worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 967,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 306,011 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 760,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 249,158 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 572,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 57,954 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

STML stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $277.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Gionco sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $58,815.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,767 shares of company stock worth $617,769 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

