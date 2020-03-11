Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 204,737 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.57% of Fly Leasing worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $444.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.74. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

