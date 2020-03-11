Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 129.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $364,027.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares in the company, valued at $941,946.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Building Products stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. Continental Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

