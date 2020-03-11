Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 495,578 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

