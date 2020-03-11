Fmr LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 699,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.77% of Aravive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Aravive stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aravive Inc has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

