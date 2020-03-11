Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163,321 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of PerkinElmer worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after purchasing an additional 205,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PerkinElmer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,665,000 after purchasing an additional 272,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,430,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,192,000 after purchasing an additional 96,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PerkinElmer by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 146,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.34 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

