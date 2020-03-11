Fmr LLC Has $9.71 Million Stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,504 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.51% of Magellan Health worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. Magellan Health Inc has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.44.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

