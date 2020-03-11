Fmr LLC Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $75.54 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46.

