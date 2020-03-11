Fmr LLC Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $75.54 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Bank
Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Bank
Fmr LLC Acquires 57,960 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-
Fmr LLC Acquires 57,960 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-
Western New England Bancorp Inc Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC
Western New England Bancorp Inc Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC
Fmr LLC Grows Position in Toyota Motor Corp
Fmr LLC Grows Position in Toyota Motor Corp
Fmr LLC Sells 126,040 Shares of Ford Motor
Fmr LLC Sells 126,040 Shares of Ford Motor


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report