Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,996 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Hertz Global worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in Hertz Global by 72.7% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,831,000 after buying an additional 17,631,446 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Hertz Global by 17.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hertz Global by 69.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Hertz Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hertz Global by 24.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 211,703 shares in the last quarter.

HTZ opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.20.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hertz Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

