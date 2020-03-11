Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Makes New Investment in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.27% of NetGear as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NetGear in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NetGear by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NetGear by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NetGear in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NetGear by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetGear alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.81. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 million. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NTGR. BWS Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of NetGear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.