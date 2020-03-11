Fmr LLC Purchases 117,359 Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 107.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,359 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.23% of Echostar worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Echostar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Echostar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Echostar during the third quarter worth $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Echostar during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Echostar during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Echostar alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. Echostar Co. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Echostar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.