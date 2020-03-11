Fmr LLC Acquires 8,828 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

NYSE USPH opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $148.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.71 per share, with a total value of $201,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

