Barclays PLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Heska worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Heska by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Heska by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Heska by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Heska by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti boosted their target price on Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

HSKA stock opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.82 million, a P/E ratio of -429.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. Heska Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Heska Corp will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

