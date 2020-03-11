Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aegion were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Aegion by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 471,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Aegion by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 58,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aegion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aegion by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aegion in the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Aegion Corp has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.00 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aegion Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEGN. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

