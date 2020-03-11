Fmr LLC Invests $9.76 Million in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 737,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,000. Fmr LLC owned 2.00% of Global Medical REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $490.74 million, a PE ratio of 137.71 and a beta of 0.45. Global Medical REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. National Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

