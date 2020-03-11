Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.26% of Aegion worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEGN. ValuEngine lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 2.00. Aegion Corp has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.00 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aegion Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

