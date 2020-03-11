REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,716,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in REX American Resources by 683.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in REX American Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in REX American Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REX opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 10.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.91 million, a PE ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 0.89. REX American Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

