Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 165.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Univest Financial worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter worth about $289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 59.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,704 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 50.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UVSP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of UVSP opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.79. Univest Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.