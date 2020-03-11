Barclays PLC Acquires 11,554 Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 16.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.57. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 57.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

